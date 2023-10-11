BitShares Market Cap Reaches $26.55 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $370,736.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001505 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,109,012 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

