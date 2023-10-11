BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BHK stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

