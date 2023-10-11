BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BTZ opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

