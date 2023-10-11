BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
BTZ opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.46.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
