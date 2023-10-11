BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CII opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

