BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. 37,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.