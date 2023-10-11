BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 485.6% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

