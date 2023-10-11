BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 374.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.