BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 972.4% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,260,671,000,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 221,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 611,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 122,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,451. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.