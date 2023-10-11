BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

