BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MYI opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

