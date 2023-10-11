BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 554.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 51,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

