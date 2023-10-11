Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 45,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 99,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 275,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,506 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,117,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 215,665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 82,478 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.