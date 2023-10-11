Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 45,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 99,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
