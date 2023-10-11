Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

BSFC stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 384,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,268. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $663,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Star Foods by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

Featured Stories

