Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blue Star Foods Stock Performance
BSFC stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 384,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,268. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $663,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77.
Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.
