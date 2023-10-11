BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.76 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $31.76 billion and approximately $322.66 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $206.45 or 0.00770227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,277 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,845,367.08499148. The last known price of BNB is 206.22149309 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1670 active market(s) with $467,487,711.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
