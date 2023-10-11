Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $215.32

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.32 ($2.64) and traded as high as GBX 223.12 ($2.73). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.69), with a volume of 7,469 shares traded.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.32.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

