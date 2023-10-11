Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 375664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.