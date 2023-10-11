Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $5.61 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $22.45 on Wednesday, reaching $601.76. 3,219,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,703. The company has a market capitalization of $571.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $605.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.68.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

