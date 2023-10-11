Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.74. 780,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.