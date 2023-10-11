Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 173 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $987.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $912.48. The company had a trading volume of 123,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,279. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $931.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $714.79 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

