Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in September

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 17,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,576. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

