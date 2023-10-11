BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance
BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrewBilt Manufacturing
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.