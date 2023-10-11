BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

