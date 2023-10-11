Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BVVBY stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$50.45. 12,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.78. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of C$43.46 and a 52 week high of C$59.09.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
