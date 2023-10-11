Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TDSC remained flat at $21.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,774. The firm has a market cap of $310.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1191 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

