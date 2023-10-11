Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CCD opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

