Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 132,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,412. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 159,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 615,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 137,982 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

