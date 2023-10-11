Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.