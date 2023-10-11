Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

