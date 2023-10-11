Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 26.8% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $37.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

