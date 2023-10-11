Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1,338.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $137,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $736,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,486. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 106,300 shares of company stock worth $1,120,574. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Domo Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 136,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,321. The stock has a market cap of $343.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

