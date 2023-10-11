Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.94.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.