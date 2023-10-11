Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 900,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,194. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.