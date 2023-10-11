Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.25. 2,068,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.