Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CELH traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.50. 585,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,232. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.