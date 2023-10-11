Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.43. 755,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.32.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.