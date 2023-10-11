Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $14.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,817.25. 126,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,658. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,886.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,947.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

