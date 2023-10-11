Caliber Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,375,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $299.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

