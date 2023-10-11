Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.26. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 552 shares traded.

CALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

