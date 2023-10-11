Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 939.5% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CNNEF remained flat at $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151. The company has a market cap of $255.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.30.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

CNNEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mackie cut Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

