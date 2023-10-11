CannabisCoin (CANN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $206,305.63

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $206,305.63 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,682.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00229600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.67 or 0.00800776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00570903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00055656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00125134 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

