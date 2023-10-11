Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Upgraded to Neutral by Macquarie

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Capcom Price Performance

Capcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.