Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.65

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.65 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.64). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64), with a volume of 21,763 shares traded.

Capital & Regional Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Capital & Regional Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

