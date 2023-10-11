Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

