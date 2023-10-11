Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
CSWCZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 16,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $25.83.
About Capital Southwest
