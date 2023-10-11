Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,464 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises 2.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Capri worth $98,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capri by 40.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Capri by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Capri by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $917,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

