Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.06. 479,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

