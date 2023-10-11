Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,354 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.93. 1,924,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,004. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

