Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after acquiring an additional 616,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 387,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

