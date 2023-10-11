Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 461,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,232. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

