Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.85. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 351,243 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CET shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Cathedral Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$208.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of C$115.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.2666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.



Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

