Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 88,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 249,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Central Puerto Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $962.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $167.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

